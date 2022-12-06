Pageland’s Council will consider increasing the town’s tax rate slightly to fund a proposed $8.6 million budget at today’s 6:30 p.m. meeting.
Pageland’s Council will consider increasing the town’s tax rate slightly to fund a proposed $8.6 million budget at today’s 6:30 p.m. meeting.
There will be a public hearing on the budget prior to the vote.
The vote on the budget could come at tonight’s meeting or a special meeting later this month, depending on the will of the council. Also on the agenda, is the town’s proposed master plan for parks and recreation.
The proposed tax increase is two mils. Each mil raised about $10,000 in revenue.
The proposed tax increase on a home valued at $100,000 would be about $2, according to town administrator Shane Sligh.
The additional revenue would help pay for the increased cost of fuel and insurance, as well as minor salary adjustments.
No new positions are being proposed.
To balance the budget, the council will need to take $40,000 from its reserve account.
Consultant Blake Sanders will present the town’s proposed master plan for parks and recreation.
Sanders has been working with town officials and residents to revamp Conbraco and Moore’s park, as well as revive Pigg Park.
Among the ideas considered by Sanders and a master plan steering committee, is an amphitheater at Pigg Park.