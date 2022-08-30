Buford set a dominating tone early last Friday, taking a 35-8 home win against McBee.
Buford scored in every quarter to remain undefeated. In Week zero Buford won the road, 41-6, against Blacksburg.
Buford scored with 3:13 left in the first quarter when quarterback Brody Sanders hit Aaron Morris across the middle from 13. Morris battled through three defenders to make it into the end zone.
Sanders completed 6-of-10 passes for 64 yards in the Friday, Aug. 26 game.
Buford took a 14-0 lead with 10:22 remaining in the second quarter on a Kaden Sapp 11-yard run. Sapp rushed nine times for 77 yards.
A solid Buford defense held the Panthers to 99 yards of total offense. The Yellow Jacket defense didn’t allow McBee a first down until their fifth possession of the game, the Panthers only scoring drive.
McBee quarterback Tyrek White found Jasson Brockington open in the end zone for a 16-yard scoring pass. The two connected again for the two-point conversion cutting Buford’s lead to 14-8 with 3:39 remaining before the half.
“We had a good team effort tonight,” said Buford head coach Ed Susi. “Our defense was strong and played tough.”
McBee coach Johnny Kline said his team was outmatched upfront. He also credited Buford with a good game plan.
“It was just one of those nights,” Kline said.
Buford started the second half with a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped by Tanner Sellers 4-yard run.
Buford added two more scores in the fourth quarter as sophomore Antonio Amos scored on a nine-yard run and Buford’s final score when Jamari Hough stepped in front of a Panther receiver, taking the ball 39 yards for the pick-six interception.
Cheraw scored in typical fashion last Friday. Malachi Roscoe threw to Zay Brown. The play covered 68 yards and the Braves led, 6-0.
It was the last time Cheraw led the game.
Marlboro County, a AAA school, scored 40 points to hand Cheraw a season-opening loss, 40-12.
Cheraw coach Andy Poole said the game was closer than the score. Cheraw would gained yardage on first and second downs and then be stopped on third down.
Marlboro County “did a good job of stacking the box against us. We could not get loose.” Poole said.
There were also missed assignments and by the fourth quarter his team was out of energy, he said.
Cheraw plays Hannah-Pamplico this week.
