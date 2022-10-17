Leave it to a ball-hawking junior to help spark a sweet senior night win.
Buford High School two-way junior performer Aaron Morris delivered a pair of late-game plays for a 49-42 win over Chesterfield.
In a game which seemed to follow the 2021 high-scoring affair — a 83-70 Chesterfield win — Buford led 35-27 at the half.
The seesaw scoring slowed some in the second half, but not the intensity.
The game was tied at 42-all as the clock ticked under 90 seconds.
Buford, facing a third-and-25 at the Chesterfield 42, went for it all. Quarterback Brody Sanders — who accounted for five touchdowns — threw long and hit Morris for the game-winning score.
“I ran a go route and the ball went through the defender’s hands and I caught it and it felt incredible,” said Morris, who had eight catches for 123 yards, including his 42-yard game-clincher with 1:11 to play.
Chesterfield, in comeback mode all night, had one final shot, but again Morris made the play with a interception at the Buford 14.
“I saw the ball coming and my eyes got big,” said Morris. “I read the coverage on third and long and got back and made the play. That was relief.”
Chesterfield quarterback Kaegan Chambers threw a touchdowns to Jayden Little — and ran for two touchdowns. Little also had a 73-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Zay Campbell and Quay Clark also scored on kickoff returns for Chesterfield.
Freshman kicker Timothy Perkins hit five of six extra-point attempts.
Buford controlled the ball for most of the game, running 85 plays compared to 24 for Chesterfield.
Chesterfield hosts Central this Friday.
“There is a lot on the line. We are playing for the playoffs,” said Chesterfield coach Jonathan Eason.
Chesterfield, Central, Cheraw and North Central are all 1-2 in region play.