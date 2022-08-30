Pageland’s Planning Commission hopes to hear from residents today during a public hearing on a proposed overlay district for the S.C. 151 bypass.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m. in Town Hall.
Also on the agenda is a proposal to rezone property on North Elm Street and annexing additional properties in the Amberly Two subdivision.
An overlay district is a planning tool used to make sure new development fits into the existing community character.
Overlay districts can preserve natural resources, historic buildings or add an additional layer of review of projects to meet standards specific to the district.
Examples include highway corridors and central business districts where the overlay district could have additional standards for driveways and sidewalks, landscaping, building setbacks, density standards, lot sizes, and paved parking and other impervious surface regulations.
The Planning Commission has been considering the idea for several months.
For a district to be enacted, the commission would make its recommendations to the Town Council, which would consider changes to the zoning ordinance.
