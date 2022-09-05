The Pageland Planning Commission wants the town to hire a consultant to help develop an “overlay” district for the S.C. 151 Bypass.
The Town Council will consider the request at tonight’s (Sept. 06) meeting.
As envisioned by the Planning Commission, the primary uses along the bypass should be commercial, catering to “tourists, vacationers, truckers and the traveling public.”
The proposed district should address ingress/egress issues along the bypass, discourage industrial encroachment along the bypass and have aesthetic standards.
The Planning Commission has been discussing the concept for over a year. On Sept. 29 it requested assistance from the Town Council.
The council sent the request back to the Planning Commission asking for more specifics.
At its Aug. 30 meeting the Planning Commission sought public comment on the proposed overlay district.
Timothy Griffin, president of the Pageland Chamber of Commerce, said the overlay district should:
Be written to address the portion of
Overlay districts are typically a specific set of standards that apply to a specific area.
Examples include highway corridors and central business districts, historic districts and natural resource districts.