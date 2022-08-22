Should a different set of rules be applied to development of the commercial corridor on the S.C. 151 bypass in Pageland?
Should a different set of rules be applied to development of the commercial corridor on the S.C. 151 bypass in Pageland?
The Pageland Planning Commission has considered the idea for several months.
Now, it wants public input.
The commission is holding a special meeting Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. to listen to the public.
The topic officially is a “bypass overlay district.”
In simple terms, an overlay district regulates development within certain geographical boundaries based on the community’s vision of what they want the area to be.
The Planning Commission has studied overlay ordinances in other South Carolina communities. No formal proposal has been made to the planning commission, however.
To enact an overlay district, the planning commission would make its recommendations to the town council, which would then have to consider the recommendation. To enact an overlay district ordinance the town would hold its own public hearing. Two successful votes are required to enact an ordinance.