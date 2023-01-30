Echo Team

Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center Cardiopulmonary Services was recently granted a three-year term of accreditation in Echocardiography, which is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious conditions.

HARTSVILLE — Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center (CPRMC) Cardiopulmonary Services has been granted a three-year term of accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in Echocardiography in the area(s) of Adult Stress, Adult Transesophageal, and Adult Transthoracic. This latest accreditation demonstrates the facility’s ongoing commitment to providing quality patient care in echocardiography.

“This reaccreditation affirms that our skilled clinicians meet the IAC’s standards for precise medical imaging essential to identifying heart disease so that it can be properly treated,” said Bill Little, CEO of CPRMC. “It validates the hard work and commitment of our team members to apply best practices in patient care, an aspiration shared across all service lines at our hospital.”

