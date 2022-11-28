December is the perfect month to spread cheer throughout our public libraries! This month’s many holidays and celebrations focus on families, cultures, and traditions, while special observances such as “Write to a Friend Month” encourage us to reach out to those we hold near and dear.
So pull up a plate of cookies on National Cookie Day, grab a glass of eggnog on National Eggnog day, and celebrate all that December has to offer! I hope your recent and upcoming holidays are filled with lots of loved ones, good fellowship, great food, and of course, plenty of great books.
“Gullah Geechee Home Cooking : Recipes From The Matriarch of Edisto Island” by Emily Meggett
“The Light We Carry : Overcoming In Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama
“So Help Me God” by Mike Pence
“Married in Texas” by Debbie Macomber
A Christmas Deliverance by Anne Perry
“The Perfect Assassin : A Doc Savage Thriller” by James Patterson
“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer”by Robert L. May (E)
“Miracle On 34th Street: A Storybook Edition of a Christmas Classic” by Valentine Davies Estate (E)
“Home Sweet Christmas” by Susan Mallery
There are a lot of great things going on at your local public library during the month of December. We would love to see you “in the stacks”.
Cheraw (Matheson Library)
Dec. 8 — 3 p.m,, Lego Club
Dec. 15 — 3 p.m., “Winter Wonderland” Children’s program for ages 5-12.
Dec. 21 — 10:30 a.m., Movie Day showing “Christmas Candle”
- Seated Aerobic Exercise on DVD, 10 a.m. every Wednesday.
- Children’s Story Time, Thursday Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, 11 a.m. for children to age 5.
Dec. 6 — 3 p.m., Lego Club
Dec. 13 — 3 p.m., “Winter Wonderland” Children’s program for for ages 5-12.
Dec. 15 — 3:30 p.m. — Movie Day, showing “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.”
- Children’s Story Time , Tuesday Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. for children to age 5.
Jefferson (Fannie D. Lowry Memorial Library)
Dec. 5 — 11 a.m., Book Club, “End of year” celebration. Bring a tasty treat to share and a wrapped gift ($5 or less) for a game we will play.
Dec. 7 — 3 p.m., Lego Club
Dec. 14 — 3 p.m., “Winter Wonderland, Children’s for ages 5 to 12.
- Children’s Story Time — Every Tuesday at 11 a.m.
- Book Club For Adults — Every Thursday at 11
- Afternoon Games — Every Tuesday and Thursday at 3 p.m.
Pageland Community Library
Dec. 2 — 6:00 p.m. , “Polar Express” (ages 5-11, registration required)
Dec. 5 — 3 p.m., Lego Club
Dec. 12 — 3 p.m., “Winter Wonderland” Children’s program for ages 5-12.
Dec. 15 — 10 a.m. — Book Club
Children’s Story Time — Monday Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, 11 a.m., for children up to 5.