COLUMBIA — South Carolina ETV and Public Radio is holding a year-long celebration of the past 50 years of SC Public Radio in South Carolina.
The Golden Jubilee began with the planting of a commemorative tree at USC-Upstate in Spartanburg. The Amber Glow Dawn Redwood, developed and propagated in South Carolina, will serve to honor those that helped impact SC Public Radio over the past 50 years and symbolize growth for the network in the future.
Over the next year, the network will feature programming that highlights important moments in SC Public Radio history and host several community events.
SC Public Radio was founded in 1972 as the South Carolina Educational Radio Network. Within its first decade, the network became nationally recognized for producing the Peabody Award winning music series American Popular Song with Alec Wilder and Marian McPartland’s Piano Jazz, the latter of which became NPR’s longest-running jazz music program.
Today, SC Public Radio reaches more than 300,000 listeners each week, helping residents across the state stay informed by providing the latest local and national news, as well as a variety of music programming.
SC Public Radio has ten radio transmitters across the state that broadcast one of two formats, News & Talk and News & Music. SC Public Radio also offers live internet streams of each format.
SCETV currently has a regional studio located on the campus of USC-Upstate. This partnership began when ETV Upstate first signed on the air in 1980 and continues to produce local programming and engage with the Upstate community.