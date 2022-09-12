COLUMBIA — South Carolina ETV and Public Radio is holding a year-long celebration of the past 50 years of SC Public Radio in South Carolina.

The Golden Jubilee began with the planting of a commemorative tree at USC-Upstate in Spartanburg. The Amber Glow Dawn Redwood, developed and propagated in South Carolina, will serve to honor those that helped impact SC Public Radio over the past 50 years and symbolize growth for the network in the future.

Trending Videos