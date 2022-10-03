Central’s stingy defense handed Buford its first loss of the season, 21-7, in the regional opener for both team.
The Eagles led 13-7 halftime.
Buford entered the game averaging just over 40 points a game and sporting a 5-0 mark.
Central’s defense kept the Buford’s offense at bay. Buford managed 158 yards of total offense on the night and was unable to establish its run game, gaining only 32 yards on the ground.
Central opened the scoring midway through the first quarter with quarterback Jacob Griffin emerging from a pack of players at the goal line.
Central added to its lead in the second quarter on a 61-yard touchdown run by Travion Wilson.
Buford got on the scoreboard before the half.
After Buford forced a Central turnover on a Jamari Hough interception, the Jackets drove 51 yards on four plays capping the drive with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Brody Sanders to Aaron Morris. Kaden Plyler added the point after and with just 13.6 seconds left in the half Buford cut Central’s lead 13-7.
Central finished the scoring on a Griffin 2-yard sneak. Wilson converted the two-point play for a 21-7 lead to end the third quarter.
Griffin completed 10 of 15 passed for 102 yards.
He had four carries for 13 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson had 85 yards on 10 carries
“We couldn’t find any (offensive) rhythm and got beat up front the whole game,” said Buford head coach Ed Susi. “Turnovers and penalties didn’t help and we just have to get back to work and respond in a positive way.”
Central coach Shane Griffin praised his team’s total effort during a hectic week. It was Central’s homecoming week, Hurricane Ian moved the game up, and Central still played a JV game at Buford.
Coach Griffin praised the defensive effort, especially Taleem Wise with six solo tackles and Kobe Davis and Denorris Wilson, who combined for five “hurried” passes.