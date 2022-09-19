Central had two last-second chances Friday in a 20-14 loss to Lake View.
With two seconds remaining in regulation, Lake View blocked a 22-yard field goal attempt by Virgil Colon. Holder Jacob Griffin picked up the loose ball, running to the 10-yard line before he was tackled.
In overtime, Central had the ball fourth-and-goal from the Lake View 3.
The Eagles called “one of the plays we run all the time,” said coach Shane Griffin. Daniel Moore broke right. With his second effort it appeared Moore might score, but he was stopped at the one.
Griffin said Central overcame adversity for most of the game, but “left too many plays on the field” and made mistakes at crucial times, including a false start penalty in overtime which moved the from 10 yard line to the 15. Central had 11 penalties for 101 yards.
“We have to limit our mistakes,” Griffin said.
Ashten Wilson scored both of Central’s touchdowns.
Central took the opening kickoff 67 yards, with Wilson scoring on an 8-yard rush.
Central tied the game at 14-14 with a four play, 40-yard drive late in the third quarter. Wilson scored on a 5-yard run.
Lake View got the ball first in overtime, scoring on a 2-yard rush by Shaeed Dawkins.
Central travels to Anson, North Carolina on Friday. Griffin was the offensive coordinator at Anson for two seasons.