Central cross-country runners took first place in the boys and girls races of the Chesterfield County championship held at McBee.
Kaden Ashcraft won the boys race in 17:23.59. Amira Raso won the girls race in 20:00.18.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Central cross-country runners took first place in the boys and girls races of the Chesterfield County championship held at McBee.
Kaden Ashcraft won the boys race in 17:23.59. Amira Raso won the girls race in 20:00.18.
Central won the boys title, followed by Chesterfield, Cheraw and McBee.
Chesterfield won the girls title with Zada Egner finishing second at 22:07.07; Kinsley Lowe third at 22:17.60; Kaylee Leonard fourth at 22:50.56; and Kaitlin Smith eight at 25:32.40.