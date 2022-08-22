I don’t know who Central was playing that cold Friday night, but I could see the collective Go Eagles rising as warm breath from under the dizzying height below the press box.
My grandfather, Jerry Haigler — you may know him as Shug — was scribbling notes for next week’s story in the Progressive Journal.
I couldn’t imagine a Friday night without his Pageland smirk when the Eagles ran into the end zone, or his few choice words when they fumbled the ball — well, he would play it off like I didn’t hear him.
What he didn’t realize, I was smirking and muttering a few, well, kid-friendlier choice words with him.
My grandfather began taking me to Central’s football games every Friday night. I don’t remember my first game. I was told I was 2-years-old at the time and it became a weekly tradition with my grandfather.
I remember tailgating before the game with close friends and family. We would eat pizza or homemade dishes and have a good time.
As it got closer to game time, we would walk into the stadium getting ready to cheer on the team.
Me, Papa Shug, and Coach Black would walk down the hill waiting for the Eagles to run down and head to the field.
One of my earliest memories was a varsity football game against McBee. Central led 14-0 at half time and won the game, 30-14.
My Papa and I headed to the field to congratulate the team on the big win. I remember being excited from start to finish.
Our Friday night tradition of going to football games continued to baseball games in the spring. After a Central win, we would have gone to Lynn’s Cafeteria and celebrated.
My grandfather sometimes would get a salad, like he was supposed to do, but most of the time he got chicken tenders.
It became part of my life, my childhood, going to the games and thinking about how I’m with the big boys and how I’m going to be here one day.
It meant the world to me because I got to spend as much time as I could with him, and I just wish I could still go to games with him.
In 2016, my grandfather had a heart attack and it scared me and my family. I know I would probably not go to another game with him since he got really sick.
The last football game I went to with him was in 2015 when Central played Chesterfield. He had his worn clipboard, and his pen and was writing notes to put in the Progressive Journal.
I still to this day go into his study and think about all the memories in that room with him writing and just looking at the pictures.
It makes me feel sad that there will not be another Friday game night, but I know he is in a better place playing baseball with his favorites Mickey and Lou.
(Triston Haigler is Central High freshman and member of the junior varsity football team.
Last year in eighth grade, he learned how to column write for his New Heights ELA project. It was an opportunity to slip on his grandfather’s “writing shoes.”
With the opening of a new Central football season, the Progressive Journal is proud to add another Haigler byline.