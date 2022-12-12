Talent, and promising talent, was shown during Central High and New Heights Middle schools’ Fine Arts Departments’ first Winter Festival.
The Winter Festival featured popular Christmas songs and seasonal instrumental music performed by students of both schools.
The program began with a Winter Piano Recital, in which beginners, under the direction of Hannah McGuire, showed their music skills. Participants were Arwyn Whitley, Joel Hernandez, Trinity Musser, Matalyn. Bailey, Quincy Bend, April Whitley and Christian Threatt.
The Central High Concert Choir, also under the direction of McGuire, sang Sleigh Ride; Born, Born in Bethlehem; Somewhere in My Memory; Carol of the Bells; and Merry Christmas to All, (a medley of carols).
The New Heights Middle Chorus, sixth through eight graders, sang Sleigh Ride, Wonderful Life, All Is Found, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Feliz Navidad, Here Comes Santa/Walking in a Winter Wonderland, When Christmas Comes to Town, and Underneath the Tree. Kierstyn Drayton, a senior at Central, performed a brief solo part on the saxophone with the group’s last song.
Central High Small Ensemble and the Jazz Band performed seasonal music. Each group was composed of eight through 12th graders.
The Small Ensemble performed Do You Hear What I Hear, A Cambridge Carol, My Favorite Things, and A Cartoon Christmas. The Jazz Band played You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch, Linus and Lucy, and Hot Chocolate.
An electrical Christmas exhibit by Central’s electricity and building construction classes was displayed The exhibit featured edible Hershey’s Kisses and light bulbs filled with tootsie rolls for everyone to enjoy.