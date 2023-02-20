Central High varsity boys basketball team ended the 2022-2023 regular season with a 16-5 record, the best record since the 2007-2008 regular season.
The team advanced to the first round of the playoffs at home with a 67-48 win over Ridgeland-Hardeeville.
Coach Desmond Sowell said it has been a great year for the team.
“I am proud of the hard work the guys have been putting in since last summer,” Sowell said. “This year has been a testament to their efforts.
The six seniors on the team include Raymond Gleen, Omarion Miller, Jaydyn Sowell, Isaiah Thomas, Taajwar Webber, and T.J. Webber.
Sowell said this has definitely been a season to remember. He is thankful to the players, staff and community for all of their support.
The team was defeated in the second round of the playoffs Saturday, Feb. 18 against Oceanside Collegiate in Mt. Pleasant, with a score of 28-68.
This has been Sowell’s first year as head coach at Central High. He served previously as assistant coach.
He is a native of Wingate, N.C. and a graduate of Forest Hills High, where he played junior and varsity basketball. He is married to Carla Denise Sowell, formerly of Pageland. They live in Monroe, N.C. with their three children.