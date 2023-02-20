Central High boys varsity basketball

Central High boys varsity basketball Coach Desmond Sowell led his team to the playoffs in his first year as head coach.

 VANESSA BREWER-TYSON/ Progressive Journal

Central High varsity boys basketball team ended the 2022-2023 regular season with a 16-5 record, the best record since the 2007-2008 regular season.

The team advanced to the first round of the playoffs at home with a 67-48 win over Ridgeland-Hardeeville.

