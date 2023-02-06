Central High girls and boys varsity basketball teams celebrated Senior Night Tuesday, Jan. 31, during their games against Cheraw High.
Olivia Airington and Amira Raso, both seniors on the girls varsity basketball team, received carnations and specially designed basketballs in appreciation for their contributions to the team. Their parents escorted them onto the court.
Senior members of the boys varsity team included Raymond Glenn, Omarion Miller, Jaydyn Sowell, Isaiah Thomas, Taariyen Webber, and TJ Webber. Each player also received a specially designed basketball for their contributions to their team, and their mothers or other family members were given carnations. They were escorted onto the court by family members as well.
Senior cheerleaders were honored for their hard work on the squad. Ky’Asia Chambers, Vachel Dundy, and Ja’Nia McBride received carnations and were escorted onto the court by a parent and cheerleader coach.
Central varsity boys defeated Cheraw varsity boys, 70-45. The junior varsity boys beat Cheraw junior varsity boys, 40-38. The girls varsity team lost to the Cheraw girls varsity team, 36-53.