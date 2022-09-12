The key to Central’s 38-21 win over Piedmont of Monroe came during halftime.
Defensively, “we put ‘eyes’ on Chase Fessmire,” said Eagles coach Shane Griffin. Fessmire had scored on an 80-yard bomb in the first quarter.
Offensively, Central ran more motion on offense, allowing the Eagles to successfully run between the tackles, Griffin said.
The result was a 21-0 third quarter for the Eagles.
Travion Wilson scored on a 9-yard run. He carried four times on the drive for 27 yards.
On Central’s next possession, Ashten Wilson scored on a 54-yard run.
Daniel Moore then turned a Central fumble recovery into a 2-yard touchdown for a 35-14 lead.
The adjustments showed Central is capable of ‘running the ball as a weapon,” Griffin said.
For the game Central gained 238 of its 331 yards in offense on the ground — an average of 6.6 yards per carry.
Piedmont opted for its passing attack, completing 17 of 29 passes for 271 yards.
Quarterback Tyson Miller had two long TD passes, 80 yards to Fessmire and 50 yards to Justin Smith.
Griffin credited his entire defense for stopping Piedmont in the second half.
With the ball on the Piedmont 37, the Central defense partially blocked a punt. Six plays later Kyle Ramey kicked a 38-yard field for Central.
Up next for Central is Lake View, a Class A school. Lake View is 3-1, coming off a 58-20 win over Chesterfield.