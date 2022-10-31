Central runners excel

The Central Cross-Country team had a strong showing at the recent regional meet with Amira Raso and Kade Ashcraft winning the girls’ and boys’ race.
The Central boys team was also regional champions.
Chesterfield won the girls’ title.
Central’s All-Region selections for the girls were Amira Raso and Gracen Tucker and Kade Ashcraft and Zykeim Bracey for the boys.