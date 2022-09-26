Central’s defense played its best game of the season last Friday in a 14-7 win over Anson of North Carolina.
Central held Anson to 145 yards in total offense, and intercepted the ball three times. Anson converted two of eight third down plays.
Anson’s lone score came on its first series of the game following a Central fumble. Luke Hyatt threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Courtney Sturdivant.
After that, in the words of Central coach Shane Griffin, it was a “lights out” performance for the Central defense.
Leading the defensive effort were lineman Kobe Davis, DeNorris Wilson and Taleem Wise, Griffin said.
Justice Gingham intercepted a Hyatt pass midway through the third quarter for Central. His 63-yard return put the ball on the Anson 5 yard line.
Ashton Wilson scored the go-ahead touchdown on a one-yard run.
In the fourth quarter, Jahill Oglesby had two interceptions for Central. After the first interception, Central drove to the Anson 8 where it had a field goal attempt blocked.
Austin Middleton scored Central other touchdown on a 19-yard pass from Jacob Griffin.
Central begins its 5-AA schedule at home Friday, facing 5-0 Buford.
Griffin said during Central’s 3-2 “preseason” of non-region games “we learned how to deal with adversity.”
He said the offense needs to work on its execution, making sure they are in the right blocking scheme.
Elsewhere:
Latta 43, heraw 34
A frantic, four-minute finale was not enough to push Cheraw past Latta.
Cheraw scored 13 points. Latta answered with 15 for a 43-34 win for the ‘A’ division school. Latta was 1-1 against Chesterfield County schools this year, falling to McBee, 38-26.
Cheraw finished its “preseason” of non-district opponents at 1-4 with two losses to ‘A’ schools, a 1-1 split with ‘AAA’ schools (a 7-6 win over Darlington and a 40-12 loss to Marlboro County and a 76-27 loss to ‘AA’ Marion, 76-27.
“We’ve got to get better fast,” said Cheraw coach Andy Poole. “You can take baby steps early in the season, but we are still making the same mistakes now.”
The bright spot Friday for Cheraw was Cam McClendon with a 74-yard kickoff return.
The negatives were Cheraw threatened twice inside the 10 yard line, but threw interceptions.
Poole moved running back Zay Brown to wide receiver for this game. Brown has been slowed with a bruised thigh.
Latta assigned one player to cover Brown wherever he went “and took him out of the game,” Poole said. Brown scored one touchdown on a 15-yard run.
Jalen Faulkner, Keivon Ford and Dwight Harrington scored for Cheraw.
NEW HEIGHTS 1-1The New Heights Hawks lost their season opener, 16-0 to Chesterfield but rebounded to beat South Middle School of Lancaster, 20-0, in a game to honor former coach Reggie Dye who died last year.
“With a lot of young players and inexperience it showed,” Coach Billy Blakeney said of the Chesterfield game. “The defense played a great game giving up only one touchdown, but the offense was sloppy turning the ball over five times.”
Against South Middle, New Heights scored early on a 2-yard pass from Cody Branham to Blake Sowell. In the second quarter, Sowell caught a 45-yard strike from Lavonte Lowery for a touchdown. MarZaveous Allen scored the final touchdown on a 30-yard run. Branham connected with Darin Gaines for the conversion to seal the game.
— Janet Haigler