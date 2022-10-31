A Halloween treat came early for Central’s offensive line.
Their payout in last Friday’s game was a Payday candy bar, a treat for 49-0 halftime lead over North Central. The coaches had challenged them, if Central led 40-0 at the half, they got the Payday.
But the “sweetness” in Central victory came down to just 15 plays covering five minutes, 37 seconds of football.
That’s all the time Central offense, defense and special teams needed to score a 56 unanswered point in shutout of North Central, securing second place in the region and a home playoff game this Friday.
Six of the touchdowns were one-play scores, taking about 10 seconds off the clock each time — 36 points in just over a minute of playing time.
Four of the touchdowns were by the offense, three by the defense and one by special teams.
Two were recovered fumbles returned for touchdowns.
One touchdown each by an interception and a punt return.
And finally, a two-point safety which started with a North Central interception, a North Central fumble and then scramble for the loose ball in the end zone, which North Central recovered to give up two, not six points.
“We were lock in,” said Central coach Shane Griffin. “That’s the phrase the players use and they tell it to themselves all the time.”
Central scores, in order, were:
- Jacob Griffin’s 56-yard pass to Travion Wilson on the first play of the game
- Ziquan Blakeney recovers a North Central fumble on the third play of the game and runs 33 yards for the score.
- Jacob Griffin 65-yard pass to Tyson Miller on a 1-play drive.
- Ziquan Blakeney’s pass interception and 16-yard return.
- Jacob’s Griffin’s second touchdown pass to Miller, this one for 21 yards and a 35-0 first-quarter lead.
- Travion Wilson’s second scored an 11-yard run on the first play of the second quarter.
- Ronnie McBride’s 30-yard punt return for a 49-0 halftime lead. The lead resulted a running clock in the second half. A new S.C. High School League rule allows the refs to keep the clock running when a team leads by 42 points.
- Kyle Ramsey recovers a fumble and runs 27 yards for the touchdown and a 56-0 lead.
Central had one other scoring opportunity when Daniel Moore recovered a fumble. The Eagles missed a 40-yard field goal attempt.
That accounts for all but two of the game’s points.
Here’s the sequence, as best determined, of how the safety happened.
With the ball on the North Central 10, Zach Sowell intercepted of Central intercepted a Kade Baxley pass at the 27.
On Central next offensive play, North Central’s Josh Rodrigues intercepted a Jacob Griffin pass at the 8. Hit by several Central defenders, Rodriques fumbled. The ensuing scramble pushed the football into the end zone, where Central quarterback tackled Kade Baxley for the safety.