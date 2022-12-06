Central High School started its 2022-23 basketball season last week in unusual fashion. Instead of a jump ball, the Eagles watch from the half court as Lewisville stepped to the line for a technical foul.
The reason?
The numbers on Central’s jerseys did not agree with the numbers in the scorebook.
The hiccup was temporary.
Jaydny Sowell sank two of his four three pointers and Central sped to a 73-50 win over Lewsiville.
Sowell finished with 18 points, Taariyen Webber with 17 and Tahzir Webber with 12.
In the girls’ game, Central won 44-21.
Olivia Airington led Central with 14 points, followed by Jordyn Griffin with 10.