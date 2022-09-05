Central had its chances Friday at Marion, but couldn’t convert, losing 20-7.
“We just couldn’t punch the ball in,” Coach Shane Griffin said. Otherwise, “it was a good game where both programs grew,” he said.
It was the kind of game that was beneficial to both teams, he said. “It was a great learning opportunity for the players and the coaching staff.”
Opportunities for Central came early as Sean Davis intercepted Marion quarterback Gabriel Cusack at the Central 20. Central followed with a fumble and a sack, and punted to Marion. Seven plays later, Marion’s Cusack completed a 22 yard touchdown pass to Scott Quay-Sheed.
In its first drive of the second half, Quay-Sheed ran 99 yards with a pass reception for a touchdown. Central’s lone score came midway through the third quarter on a four play, 43-yard drive which ended with Ashlen Wilson’s 30-yard run.
On Marion’s next play, Jahill Oglesby intercepted for Central, but again the Eagles stalled. They gained 16 yards on six plays before punting.
Marion responded with the final score of the night, a six-play 27 yard drive. Cusack scored from three yards out.