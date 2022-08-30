Central Coach Joel Dale on the upcoming cross-country season.
“The boy’s team returns some very seasoned runners that should improve on their times. It is a good mix of experience and newcomers with enthusiasm.
“The girls are a good mix as well. Some need to learn to push through pain thresholds to get to that next level. The talent is there, but it then becomes all about mental preparation.
“The entire team (boys and girls as we train together) are coming together and there is a good team chemistry.”
The team is led by seniors Amira Raso, Kade Ashcraft, and Zykeim Bracey. Gracen Tucker is coming off an All-Region season as an 8th grader
Raso has nursing a knee injury all summer and started doing some pool running to rehab it.
