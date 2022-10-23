Central football coach Shane Griffin wasn’t quite sure what to make of the clues.
There was an almost eerie silence on the bus ride from Central to Chesterfield last Friday.
On the defense’s first play, senior Zachary Sowell returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown.
“That set the tone for the game,” Griffin said.
It wasn’t until the second half when Griffin was shuffling in players who normally don’t get much playing time, that he realized there was something special about the game.
There was no drop in intensity. Central’s defense continued to contain Chesterfield’s offense, often tackling the Rams at or behind the line of scrimmage.
The result was a 41-0 shutout, which puts Central in contention for a home playoff game. If Central beats North Central at home this Friday, its 3-2 region record puts them in second place, giving them a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
Central’s 21-7 win over Buford earlier in the season would be the key tiebreaker in determining the final standings and playoff seedings.
Chesterfield never unleashed its explosive offense last Friday.
Of Chesterfield’s 11 drives, Central had three interceptions, a fumble recovery and a fourth-down sack, resulting in four touchdowns.
Chesterfield coach Jonathan Eason said Tyson Miller’s slant pattern catch for Central’s second touchdown was one of the key shifts in the game’s momentum.
Ashten Wilson added touchdowns in the second and third quarter. His second touchdown followed Justin Gingham’s interception.
Following a fourth-down sack of Chesterfield quarterback Kaegan Chambers, Central drove 36 with Travion Wilson scoring from five yards out.
On the point-after attempt, Central Coach Griffin, called plays number “28 Virgil.”
Quarterback Jacob Griffin was the holder for what appears to be another point-after kick.
Griffin, however, squatted, rather than putting his knee on the ground for the snap. This allowed Griffin to toss the ball over his head to kicker Virgil Colon, who snared the ball, racing to the right corner of the end zone for the two-point conversion.
Had Griffin’s knee been on the ground, the play would not have been allowed.
“It’s something we put in the second week of the season, and we practice it every day,” said Coach Griffin.
Central’s final score was a 2-yard run by Ziquan Blakeney.
Chesterfield was without eight starters. Seniors Adam Banasiewicz, Hunter Allen and Gavin Kuhn were key two-way performers who were sidelined for Chesterfield.
Chesterfield running back Jayden Little rushed 10 times for 28 yards. He was taken to the hospital after the game for a possible wrist injury. X-rays determined it was not broken, said Eason.
Chambers finished with a negative 6 yards rushing and completed 12 of 31 passes for 135 yards.