Promoting Charleston as one of the world’s top tourist attractions has cost taxpayers nearly $150 million during the last two decades, and they have no way to know exactly where the money went.
That’s because the state and local governments that gave away the cash have failed to seek an exact accounting from the Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The nonprofit, more commonly known as Explore Charleston, uses taxpayers’ money to advertise the Lowcountry’s virtues to attract vacationers.
Explore Charleston and similar destination marketing organizations around the state run almost entirely on the public’s dime without the financial transparency normally required by the government.
The money generated from tourism is significant.
Cities, towns and counties across South Carolina have collected more than $942 million in accommodations tax money since 2004. That would be enough to pay the tuition of 18,812 in-state students to the College of Charleston for four years.
By law, the accommodation tax money is directed to about two dozen designated marketing organizations around the state, and can only be used to promote tourism. The tax funneled $7.8 million to Explore Charleston this fiscal year alone.
What does that money buy?
It’s almost impossible to say.
A 2018 S.C. Supreme Court ruling exempted organizations, such as Explore Charleston, from having to share their financial records with the public.
To hold them accountable, the Supreme Court ruling placed the burden on local governments to obtain financial documents from these organizations and monitor their spending. Unlike designated marketing organizations, the local governments that provide them money are subject to the Freedom of Information Act.
The Supreme Court’s ruling has effectively cloaked in secrecy the spending of millions of dollars in tax money around the state.
This has become a problem for some of the local governments Explore Charleston represents.
In Isle of Palms, officials have publicly called for more transparency, and complained they aren’t getting their fair share.
A Port Royal resident is suing the organization, demanding receipts.
Similar debates have erupted in places like Berkeley County and Blythewood.
Glenda Nemes recently resigned from the Isle of Palms advisory board because she felt Explore Charleston was not addressing the needs of the beachfront barrier island that lies about 18 miles northeast of Charleston.
“We have absolutely no say in what’s given to Explore Charleston,” she said. “We have taxation without representation.”
Lynn S. Teague, vice president of the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of South Carolina, said the League also sees it as a problem. “Any time public money is involved, there should be real transparency. The public should know exactly where that money went, and they should know ahead of time.”
Jay Bender, a media lawyer and expert on the state’s Freedom of Information Act agreed: “When public money can be spent without public oversight it is more than likely to be misused,” he said.
Tourism marketing organizations similar to Explore Charleston have steadily spread across South Carolina and the nation in recent decades. They are credited with helping expand some local and state economies by bringing in tourist money and investment.
A recent study by Oxford Economics found that designated marketing organizations that coordinate their “efforts with economic development initiatives, are better positioned to compete for new investments, corporate relocations, and a talented workforce.”
Some critics remain uneasy about the veiled nature of these promotional practices as the amount of accommodation tax money has grown with few details about how it’s being spent.
Berkeley County pulled accommodation tax money from its Chamber of Commerce earlier this year over spending transparency issues.
In Columbia, some leaders are pushing to redirect a portion of tourism marketing funds to fix-up parks.
In Blythewood, suspicions linger after an accountant in 2018 found the local Chamber of Commerce was misusing accommodation tax funds and providing financial documents that were “confusing.”
Over the past two years, The Post and Courier has teamed with 18 community news organizations to investigate questionable conduct by government officials throughout South Carolina. The resulting Uncovered stories have repeatedly shown how lax government oversight and diminished transparency with public funds can lead to inefficiencies, overspending, and misuse of taxpayer dollars.
Concerns about Explore Charleston grew after its 2019 federal financial filings revealed the organization had about $2 million in an offshore bank account in the Cayman Islands.
Explore Charleston CEO Helen Hill told The Post and Courier that it “sounds shady” to have an account in the Caymans. But, she said, the purpose was entirely above-board. Her agency used the account to help complete a financial arrangement for British Airways to launch regular nonstop passenger service between Charleston and London. That service began in 2019 but was suspended the next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has not resumed.
Hill said the offshore account was set-up to hold British pounds sterling so that the money would not lose value due to fluctuations in the currency exchange rate.
She said the reason she tries to keep spending details as confidential as possible is to protect the secret sauce of tourism promotion that has helped make Charleston an international tourism hot spot.
By keeping this hidden, taxpayers are left in the dark about exactly how Explore Charleston uses their money to pay for international trips, advertisements in the country’s top travel publications, hotel stays or what they eat and drink while there.
An Uncovered investigation into the nonprofit revealed:
- The Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has never provided a forensic audit or receipts to show exactly where the tax money it receives is spent, what it is spent on or who spent it.
- The state board in charge of overseeing tourism organizations failed for years to ask for and review spending documents from the Charleston nonprofit until last fall.
- This failure occurred even after the state oversight board was advised to do so by a state Supreme Court decision and two advisory opinions from South Carolina’s attorney general.
- Two members of the state oversight committee also sit on Explore Charleston’s board of governors, where they review and approve many of the nonprofit’s actions. This places the two in the unusual position of then overseeing for the state whether Explore Charleston acted properly on decisions they already may have approved.
- Only Isle of Palms, of the 10 local governments that direct accommodation tax money to Explore Charleston, could provide The Post and Courier with an itemized breakdown of how their accommodation tax money was spent. Nine others only received broad spending statements, often lumping together millions of dollars in expenditures.
- Two municipalities, Sullivan’s and Seabrook islands, said they had not received any financial or budgetary documentation from Explore Charleston until after The Post and Courier filed Freedom of Information Act requests for the materials.
- Charleston County’s contract with Explore Charleston gives the county the right to send an independent auditor to examine the nonprofit’s financial records. But the county never sent anyone to do so.
“How was our money spent?”
At its July meeting, The Isle of Palms Accommodation Tax Advisory Committee found itself at odds as they watched their guest speaker arrive at the podium.
Laurie Smith, Explore Charleston’s chief operating officer, presented the nonprofit’s largest budget to date — a $24 million plan to promote area tourism.
Smith’s presentation sparked a heated back and forth between committee members. Half were satisfied with the details in the presentation. Others wanted to see more specifics.
Advisory board Chairman Ray Burns and fellow member Doug Truslow had, for months, demanded a more detailed accounting about how the island’s money was being spent by Explore Charleston. Their central concern: Isle of Palms provides Explore Charleston with more accommodation tax money than any other beach municipality, but the pair could not see what benefit the Island was getting.
Of the $826,528 in island money set aside for Explore Charleston, less than half — $319,105 — was earmarked for promoting the island alone through social media campaigns, website development and a 30-second commercial. The rest is to be spent promoting tourism to the greater Charleston area.
“We have said for quite a while that we want to see our money spent to the benefit of the Isle of Palms,” Burns said during the meeting. “And we want to see accountability and traceability of where our money is being spent,”
Members Gloria Clarke and Barb Bergwerf disagreed. They didn’t see the need for a constant back and forth with Explore Charleston, given that state law required that the money be spent on promoting tourism.
“We have no choice,” Bergwerf said. “We have to spend it.”
The panel deadlocked on whether to approve Explore Charleston’s budget, which meant it went to City Council without a recommendation.
In the end, it didn’t matter.
Two weeks later, Isle of Palms’ City Council approved the budget. The Council didn’t really have a choice. The money must go to a designated marketing organization, and Explore Charleston is the only game in town.
Reach Briah Lumpkins at brlumpkins@postandcourier.com
843.830.2947 and Doug Pardue at dpardue@postandcoruier.com
843.708.4513
Contributing to this story was Tony Bartelme, Watchdog and Public Service Reporter. The reporters relied on Propublica’s Nonprofit Explorer to review years on 990s.