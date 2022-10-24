COLUMBIA — The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded more than $1.8 million to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program in South Carolina. Funding will support community efforts to address the epidemic of gun crime and serious violence in the district.
Cheraw was one of the grant recipients.
Project Safe Neighborhoods is guided by four key principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities; supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place; setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities; and measuring the results of our efforts. The fundamental goal is to reduce violent crime, not simply to increase the number of arrests or prosecutions.