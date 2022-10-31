In a back-and-forth game where the scoreboard tallied 96 points, finding the game-changing moment can be problematic.
But veteran Cheraw coach Andy Poole pinpointed five plays that were the difference his team’s 55-42 win over rival Chesterfield.
The plays came in the final minutes before halftime.
Cheraw’s Christian Douglas made an ankle tackle, stopping Chesterfield’s Zay Campbell from scoring.
Chesterfield had the ball at the 12.
Chesterfield’s best chance to score was a “plylon” pass where Kaegan Chamber had the option to throw either the receiver at the goal line plylon or the back-of-the-end-zone plylon. His pass to the goal line plylon was dropped.
The defensive stop led gave Cheraw a two-score advantage at the half, 28-14.
Chesterfield couldn’t close the gap, trading touchdowns with Cheraw in the second half.
Zay Brown scored on runs of 42, 8, 83, 45, 2 and 13 yards. He finished with 320 yards on 36 carries.
Chesterfield again played the game without most of seniors. The Rams started the season with 12 seniors. Of that, Andrew Threatt was the only senior to play every game this season.
Chesterfield running back Jayden Little, one of the top rushers in AA football, missed game with a high ankle sprain. He was one of eight Chesterfield players who went to the hospital this season.
“We faced a lot of adversity this season because of injuries,” said Chesterfield coach Jonathan Eason.