State Treasurer Curtis Loftis (center) honored 20 Palmetto ABLE Ambassadors from across the state. These partner organizations have been strong advocates for the Palmetto ABLE Savings Program, a tax-advantaged savings program for individuals with disabilities.

COLUMBIA — State Treasurer Curtis Loftis kicked off SC Disability Advocacy Day on Wednesday, March 1, with a reception honoring 20 disability organization partners for their support of the Palmetto ABLE Savings Program.

Among those honored was CHESCO Services Chesterfield.

