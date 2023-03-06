COLUMBIA — State Treasurer Curtis Loftis kicked off SC Disability Advocacy Day on Wednesday, March 1, with a reception honoring 20 disability organization partners for their support of the Palmetto ABLE Savings Program.
Among those honored was CHESCO Services Chesterfield.
According a press release by the State Treasurer’s office, the program is administered by the State Treasurer, enabling citizens with disabilities to save for their future without jeopardizing eligibility for important state and federal benefits.
“As we celebrate the fifth anniversary of Palmetto ABLE®, we are grateful for our disability partner organizations that not only share information about this tax-advantaged savings program, but many of them also help manage these accounts on behalf of their clients,” said State Treasurer Loftis in the release. “They have served as wonderful ambassadors for the program, and we wanted to formally recognize them as part of Disability Advocacy Day.”
Attendees received certificates of appreciation and then, following the reception, walked to the Statehouse for further recognition in house chambers. Participants then went on to attend Disability Advocacy Day scheduled events on the north steps of the Statehouse.
Attendees were updated by Treasurer Loftis on the Palmetto ABLE Savings Program, which was said to have grown to serve nearly 3,000 in the state with disabilities and more than $27 million in assets under management.
“South Carolina’s Palmetto ABLE Savings Program has significantly changed the way individuals with disabilities and their families plan for the future,” explained Treasurer Loftis in the prepared statement.
“The program provides the freedom to create savings goals and prepare for the added expenses that often accompany living with a disability. ABLE accounts are owned by the qualifying individual, helping to foster independence and enhance self-reliance. It’s been a real game-changer for our citizens living with disabilities.”
The State Treasurer’s office reported the federal Achieving a Better Life Experience Act (ABLE Act) became law in 2014. This allowed states to create savings and investment options for qualified individuals with disabilities that would not jeopardize eligibility for means-tested public benefits. Later in 2016, the SC General Assembly passed legislation paving the way for the Palmetto ABLE Savings Program, which opened for enrollment in 2017.
Contributions to Palmetto ABLE accounts can be made by the account owner, family members or friends, and 100% of contributions can be deducted on the contributor’s South Carolina state income tax return.
Earnings grow tax-free in Palmetto ABLE accounts when distributions are used for qualified disability-related expenses.
Up to $17,000 per year can be added to an ABLE account, and the program allows up to $13,590 per year of additional contributions of income by an employed account owner.