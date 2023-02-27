The Chesterfield County School District has announced its calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.
July 4: Holiday
July 4: Holiday
TBD: County Wide Registration Day
TBD: Second Registration for High Schools
July 26-Aug. 1: In-Service
Aug. 2: First Day of School
Sept. 4: Labor Day — No School
Sept. 5: Interim Reports
Oct. 2-6: Intersession Week — No School
Oct. 9: Staff Development (OEC Day) — No School
Oct. 13: End of Nine Weeks (45th Day)
Oct. 19: Report Cards; Parent Teacher Conferences (Late Day 3:00 to 6:30)
Oct. 26: Late Day 3:00 — 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 15: Interim Reports
Nov. 22-24: Fall Break
Dec. 19-Jan. 1: Winter Break
Jan. 2, 2024: Teacher Workday
Jan. 11: Report Cards; Late Day 3:00 — 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 15: MLK — No School
Jan. 18: Late Day 3:00 — 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 6: Interim Reports
Feb. 26-Mar. 1: Intersession Week — No School
Mar. 1: In-Service (Flex Day Jan. 11 and Jan. 18)
Mar. 18: End of Nine Weeks (135th day)
Mar. 26: Report Cards
Apr. 1-5: Spring Break
Apr. 25: Interim Reports
May 23: Half Day for Students
May 24: Half Day for Students, Last Day for Students
May 25: Graduation Day and In-Service Day
Chesterfield County School District is a SCDE approved eLearning district. The current provision allows the District to use up to five days in eLearning. These days are for emergency situations, such as inclement weather or utility interruptions. There are not planned days on the calendar. CCSD designates Dec. 18, Jan. 2 and April 5 as potential make-up days.