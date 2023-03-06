Chesterfield County Schools have chosen their Teachers of the Year for 2023-2024.
The Teachers of the Year were chosen by their peers for going above and beyond the call of duty in educating their students. These teachers also have the admiration and respect of their co-workers.
The winners for 2023-2024 include:
Petersburg Primary, Caroline Humanik
Pageland Elementary, Christine Davis
New Heights Middle, Kevin Jarman
Central High, Jennifer Dillon
Jefferson Elementary, Chloe Tiller
McBee Elementary, Caitlin Tiller
McBee High, Anna Middleton
Ruby Elementary, Amanda Sheeler
Plainview Elementary, Cassidy Fischer
Edwards Elementary, Elizabeth Moss
Chesterfield-Ruby Middle, Marvis Rorie
Chesterfield High, Kyle Pollard
Cheraw Primary, Angela Parnell
Cheraw Intermediate, Andrea Clark
Long Middle, Jessica Mason
The PPJ will do an individual profile of each Teacher of the Year in the area in upcoming editions.