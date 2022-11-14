Voting by precincts for the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s race between Cambo Streater, Republican, and James Dixon, incumbent Democrat.
Angelus-Cararrh
Streater 182
Dixon 152
Bay Springs
Steater 145
Dixon 58
Back Creek
Streater 120
Dixon 76
Brocks Mill
Streater 268
Dixon 419
Cash
Streater 246
Dixon 300
Center Grove Winzo
Streater 165
Dixon 198
Cheraw 1
Streater 423
Dixon 269
Cheraw 2
Streater 249
Dixon 245
Cheraw 3
Streater 202
Dixon 433
Cheraw 4
Streater 277
Dixon 380
Courthouse
Streater 601
Dixon 475
Dudley-Mangum
Streater 334
Dixon 108
Grants Mills
Streater 357
Dixon 308
Jefferson
Streater 431
Dixon 340
McBee
Streater 437
Dixon 411
Middendorf
Streater 347
Dixon 91
Mt. Croghan
Streater 128
Dixon 73
Ousleydale
Streater 309
Dixon 85
Pageland 1
Streater 418
Dixon 376
Pageland 2
Streater 399
Dixon 254
Patrick
Streater 168
Dixon 146
Pee Dee
Streater 126
Dixon 37
Ruby
Streater 279
Dixon 264
Shiloh
Streater 200
Dixon 156
Snow Hill-Vaughan
Streater 188
Dixon 97