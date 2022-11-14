Chesterfield County’s girls cross-country team had the best finish of county schools in the recent state meet, placing eighth.
Central’s boys cross-country team placed 11th at the recent state meet with 311 points.
Kinnick Lowe of Chesterfield was the highest finishing runner from the county.
Lowe ran a 17:36.42 to finish 19th overall.
About 11 seconds behind him was Central’s top runner Kade Ashcraft.
Ashcraft injured his Achilles tendon about with about a mile to go in the race. The injury kept Ashcraft from making his final “kick,” said Coach Joel Dale.
The winning time for the AA boys race was 16:00.13.
Other Central runners were:
51. Zykeim Bracey, 19:27.75 (55th to cross)
71. Camron Conner, 20:02.2 (75th to cross)
72 Luis Lopez, 20:05.05 (76th to cross)
98. Harrison Outlaw 22:07.91 (102nd to cross)
(Some runners, such as Lowe, qualified for the state meet as individual. While Lowe finished 19th and Ashcraft 20, Ashcraft’s team scores was 19.) Amira Raso of Central was the leading county girl runner. She finished in 22:30.81 for 22nd. The winning time for the girls AA race was 18:55.58.
Chesterfield team score was 247 points. Bishop England’s girls won the meet with 40 points.
Chesterfield’s runners times
25 Kinsley Lowe (7th grade) 22:18.02 (crossed at 26) 32 Zada Egner, 23:00.43 (crossed at 35)
43 Kaylee Leonard (8th grade) 23:27.77 (crossed at 46th)
53 Amrie Lowe (9th grade) 23:55.18 (crossed at 56)
94 Kaitlin Smith (jr) 27:12.18 (crossed at 101)