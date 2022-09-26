The week of October 16-22 is National Friends of Libraries Week.
The Friends of Chesterfield County Libraries has raised thousands of dollars for the library system over the years.
Many of our community members contribute annually to the Friends, and many of these contributors actively volunteer their time for fundraising efforts such as author talks, book sales, raffles, theatrical performances, tea socials, fashion shows, and festival booths.
Membership forms are available at your local public library, or you can email the friends group at FRIENDS@FOCCL.ORG for more information.
New books for October:
“The Sweet Smell of Magnolias” by Celeste Fletcher McHale
“Still My Forever” by Kim Vogel Sawyer
“Copycat Cooking with Six Sisters’ Stuff...” by Six Sisters
“A Spoonful of Frogs” by Casey Lyall (E)
“Peppa’s Pumpkin Day” by Courtney Carbone (E)
“Creepy Carrots!” by Aaron Reynolds (E)
“Creepy Crayon!” by Aaron Reynolds (E)
“Trip to the Pumpkin Farm” by Rebecca Elliott (J)
“Haunting With the Stars” by R. L. Stine (J)
“Judy and the Beast” by R. L. Stine (J)
“Long Live the Pumpkin Queen” by Shea Ernshaw (YA)
Cheraw, Matheson LibraryOct. 13, 3 p.m. — Lego Club
Oct. 14, 3 p.m. — Live Music — Guitarist Richard Turmenne will play a variety of tunes.
Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m. — Movie Day, showing: “Emma” (Rated PG, 2020)
Oct. 26, 11 a.m. — Book Talk/Book Signing — A native of Cheraw, Jerry Dean Pate, a native of Cheraw, will be discussing his recently published political fiction book “Plagued By Bad Beliefs.”
Oct. 27, 3 p.m. — Pumpkin Palooza!! Fun & Games (ages 5-12)
Oct. 28, 3 p.m. — Live Music, g uitarist Richard Turmenne
- Seated Aerobic Exercise on DVD, every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
- Children’s Story Time, every Thursday at 11 a.m. for ages 0-5.
- Online Computer
- Classes: Every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon
- Open Gardening Table
Adult Grab Bag Craft: Available Until Gone (Ruler Note Holder)
- Adult Guessing Jar (Peanuts)
- Adult Reading Challenge (BINGO)
Chesterfield LibraryOct. 11, 3 p.m. — Lego Club
Oct. 17, 10 a.m. — Bingo (ages 18+)
Oct. 25, 3 p.m. — Pumpkin Palooza!! Fun & Games for ages 5-12
Oct. 26, 2 p.m. — Crafternoon For Adults — Join us to create a fall-themed decorative piece (all materials provided).
- Children’s Story Time, every Tuesday at 11 a.m. for ages 0-5.
Crochet Club, every Wednesday from 10 a.m.. to 12:30 p.m.
- Community Jigsaw Puzzle — .
Jefferson, Fannie D. Lowry Memorial LibraryOct. 3, 11 a.m. — Book Club
Oct. 12, 3 p.m. — Lego Club
Oct. 17, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. — Coloring and Painting Day.
Oct. 26, 3 p.m. — Pumpkin Palooza!! Fun and games for ages 5-12.
McBee Depot Library
- Children’s Story Time — Every Tuesday at 11 a.m.
- Book Club For Adults — Every Thursday at 11 a.m.
- Afternoon Games — Every Tuesday and Thursday at 3 p.m.
Pageland Community LibraryOctober Adult Reading Autumn BINGO
Oct. 6, All Day — Puzzlemania
Oct. 10, 3 p.m, — Lego Club
Oct. 20, 10 a.m. — Book Club ()
Oct. 24, 3 p.m. — Pumpkin Palooza!! Fun and games for ages 5-12.
Children’s Story Time, every Monday at 11 a.m. for ages 0-5.