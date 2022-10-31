Chesterfield's "Unsung heroes' honored

The Missing Man Table was on display during the Veteran’s Dinner Oct. 27, at the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

 VANESSA BREWER-tYSON/Progressive Journal

The American Legion Post 74 of Chesterfield was honored at the recent Veterans Day dinner for its 100th anniversary.

State Rep. Patricia Henegan read a resolution on behalf of the Chesterfield County Legislative Delegation. Receiving it was Post 74 Commander Annie Hough-Everage.

