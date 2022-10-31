Chesterfield's "Unsung heroes' honored

The American Legion Post 74 of Chesterfield was honored at the recent Veterans Day dinner for its 100th anniversary.
State Rep. Patricia Henegan read a resolution on behalf of the Chesterfield County Legislative Delegation. Receiving it was Post 74 Commander Annie Hough-Everage.
Henegan called the county’s veterans “our unsung heroes.”
She said service members come from all walks of life, but they share several fundamental qualities — courage, pride, determination, selflessness, and dedication to duty and integrity.
“These are all the qualities needed to serve,” Henegan said. “A cause larger than one’s self.”
State Rep. Richie Yow has sponsored the Veterans Dinner for the last eight years to recognize those who have served our country in its armed forces.
The Oct. 27 dinner was held at the Chesterfield County’s Sheriff’s Office.
A highlight of the program was a veterans’ tribute by Second Chance Ministries. The local singing group performed several gospel and patriotic songs and debuted its original song, “The Red, White and Blue.”
The program included the Missing Man Table . Gold Star family members — those who have family member die in the line of duty — were acknowledged.
In his closing remarks, Yow thanked all who helped to make the program successful.
“We are all brothers and sisters in here,” Yow said. “We can pick up one another, cry with one another, and laugh with one another.”