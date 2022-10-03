By PROGRESSIVE JOURNAL STAFF
By PROGRESSIVE JOURNAL STAFF
Winds in excess of 30 miles per hour grounded Chesterfield’s aerial offense last Thursday.
Turnovers stymied Chesterfield drives.
But the duo of running of Jayden Little and quarterback Keagan Chambers was enough to keep Chesterfield in the win column 36-30, over North Central.
Chesterfield scored 28 points in the first quarter.
North Central’s offense scored in each quarter.
It was a fourth-quarter Chesterfield touchdown that was the difference.
Little had four touchdowns and Chambers scored once.
Defensive standouts were Sincere Hubbard, Andrew Threatt and Timothy Starr who combined for 14.5 tackles.