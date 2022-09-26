When it comes to ball control, McBee coach Johnny Kline measures success in time of possession.
He wants to steadily move the ball down the field with four or five yard plays, setting McBee up for the score.
Chesterfield coach Jonathan Eason measures his time of possession in seconds.
He wants the big run or the bomb.
“We emphasize the explosive plays,” he said.
The contrast in styles played out last week at McBee.
Chesterfield scored seven times in the first half. Five of the touchdowns were on plays of 50-plus yards.
McBee did not fold, posting a respectable 44 points.
Chesterfield, however, kept scoring, taking a 70-44 win to close out its non-region football schedule.
Eason credited his offensive line for giving quarterback Keagan Chambers and running back Jayden Little time to turn seconds into touchdowns.
Little had five touchdowns and passed for another.
He had touchdown runs of 77, 3, and 17 yards. He caught touchdown passes of 75 and 7 yards.
He took a direct snap late in the first quarter and threw a 60-yard bomb to Chambers, who had lined up as a receiver on the left side of the formation.
Chambers caught the ball for his first of two touchdowns.
The other was on a 51-yard run.
The halftime score was Chesterfield 50, McBee 14.
“The first half was as good as it gets,” said Chesterfield’s Eason.
In the second half, McBee tallied 30 points.
Freshman Jakari Holloman scored on a 28-yard pass from quarterback JJ Melton and on a 43-yard touchdown run.
Jasson Brockingham scored on a 27-yard run; Tyrek Wright on a 3-yard run and Stanley Howard on a 23-yard run.
“I’m proud of the fight our players showed. They didn’t fold,” Kline said.
McBee’s offense, however, hurt itself throughout the game with 15-yard holding and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
Kline was even flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty for complaining about a pass interference call on an extra point late in the game. “It’s a 30-point game and they’re calling pass interference on an extra point? Just let the players play the game out,” Kline said.