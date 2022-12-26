Chesterfield's Threatt National Signing Day Signee

Dorothy Covington’s fear of flying almost cost her son, Andrew Threatt, a chance to soar.
Threatt, an offensive lineman at Chesterfield High School, wanted to attend the national Shrine combine in Texas last January. The combine would give Threatt a chance to compete against the best players nationally.
Covington almost said ‘no’ to her son’s wishes. But her daughter, Whitley Sowell, stepped up. Twelve years Andrew’s senior, she agreed to fly with him to the combine.
Whitley has always been the person Andrew has looked up to, Dorothy Covington said.
Threatt’s combine performance, affirmed what he already knew. The 6-foot-3- inch, 315-pounder Threatt was ready to play with the big boys.
On Dec. 22 the National Signing Day, before family, friends and coaches, Threatt made it official, signing a scholarship letter with Charleston Southern University.
Charleston Southern was one of Threatt’s four finalists. Other schools being considered were UNC-Charlotte, Howard University and Old Dominion University.
Old Dominion was the first school to make an offer to Threatt — when he was a sophomore. Old Dominion’s interest convinced Threatt to work even harder in school. Already a 4.0+ student, Threatt raised his GPA by a tenth of a point, from 4.2 to 4.3.
Recent coaching changes at Charleston Southern and Charlotte were factors Threatt considered, wondering if the new coaches would remain committed to players recruited by their predecessor.
Threatt was one of eight National Signing Day recruits for new Charleston Southern coach Gabe Giardina, who likes what he sees in Threatt.
“Andrew is a Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas participant, 4.0+ student, has a wonderful family, and by the way he will knock your tail off the ball. We can’t wait to see this man clear the way for Charleston Southern RB’s,” Giardina said.
Threatt will have to wait until the fall to block for his teammates, but in two weeks, he will become their classmate when he enrolls in Charleston Southern.
Early enrollment will give Threatt a head start for his next steps — on the field and in the classroom.
The intersection of academic and athletics should continue to be an interesting step for Threatt.
He is considering engineering as a major. As offensive lineman, he already knows much about physics. The key to a good running game is having the blockers make contact at the right place, and time, to spring a running back.
Threatt enjoys that challenge. In his senior season at Chesterfield he had 60 “pancake” blocks where he overwhelmed his defensive opponent.