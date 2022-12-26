Chesterfield's Threatt National Signing Day Signee

Chesterfield’s Andrew Threatt, surrounded by family and coaches, signs his scholarship letter with Charleston Southern.

 DON WORTHINGTON/Progressive Journal

Dorothy Covington’s fear of flying almost cost her son, Andrew Threatt, a chance to soar.

Threatt, an offensive lineman at Chesterfield High School, wanted to attend the national Shrine combine in Texas last January. The combine would give Threatt a chance to compete against the best players nationally.

