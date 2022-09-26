The Christmas Bazaar will be Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Pageland Community Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Christmas Bazaar will be Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Pageland Community Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sandra Williams, coordinator for the bazaar, said 40 vendors from as far away as Wilmington and Raleigh, N.C. are scheduled for the event.
Williams said all spots for the bazaar have been filled.