A story in the Sept. 6 issue of the Progressive Journal looked at rising utility rates.
Lynches River Electric Cooperative could not be reached for comment for that story.
Recently the cooperative send the following statement.
“Lynches River Electric Cooperative has no plans to increase rates at this time. However, if the federal government continues to push regulations on those who produce power, everyone will eventually have to have a rate increase to remain in business.”