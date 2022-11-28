COLUMBIA — Chesterfield County councilman Benjamin Conklin and Timothy Griffin, representing the Chesterfield County Economic Development Board, recently completed an economic development program sponsored by the S.C. Department of Commerce and the S.C. Economic Developers Association.
“Collaboration is the backbone of economic development, and programs like the SCEDA Institute are key in accomplishing our mission of advancing industry and creating opportunities for South Carolinians,” said state Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.
The institute features a highly interactive curriculum, allowing participants to obtain a greater hands-on economic development learning experience.
The Institute consists of quarterly, two-day sessions that are hosted in various locations throughout the state.
The program is open to individuals from a wide variety of organizations and entities, including city, town and county councils; local economic development practitioners; county economic development boards; county school boards; regional economic development boards; utility companies; and local and state governments.
For more information, go to www.sceda.org or contact SCEDA (803-929-0305).