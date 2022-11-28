COLUMBIA — Chesterfield County councilman Benjamin Conklin and Timothy Griffin, representing the Chesterfield County Economic Development Board, recently completed an economic development program sponsored by the S.C. Department of Commerce and the S.C. Economic Developers Association.

“Collaboration is the backbone of economic development, and programs like the SCEDA Institute are key in accomplishing our mission of advancing industry and creating opportunities for South Carolinians,” said state Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.

