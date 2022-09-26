The town of Pageland may hire a consultant to help its Planning Commission revise its subdivision ordinance and to create a bypass overlay district.
The Town Council approved advertising for a consultant at its Sept. 20 meeting.
The Planning Commission requested outside help after discussing both issues at multiple meetings.
The Planning Commission wants to update the town’s subdivision ordinance in advance of the development of several housing projects.
The feeling among some Planning Commission members is if these new houses are going to sell in the $300,000 range, the town should require the developer to meet new standards for sidewalks, curbs and gutters, street lighting, pocket parks and other green space.
At the Sept. 20 meeting, the council and several planning commission members listened to Lindsey Privette of the Pee Dee Regional Council of Governments explain the variety of standard options.
Privette said that curbs and gutters are often done in conjunction with storm water drains, which have a cost to maintain. An option for stormwater drainage is grass swales.
One idea offered was writing an ordinance that would give developers options for amenities such as sidewalks and street lighting.
The question, said Planning Commission Chairman David River, is, “what do you want Pageland to look like?”
Tommy Rivers, the town’s zoning administrator, said Pageland has been playing catch up for several years in updating various development-related ordinances.
“The challenge is that the community find a model that works for Pageland,” Tommy Rivers said. “Make it too nice and people can’t afford it. Make it too cheap, that’s not good for Pageland.”
The Planning Commission has been debating an overlay district for the S.C. 151 Bypass for over a year.
The commission recently agreed on some broad concepts for an overlay district. The commission asked the council to hire a consultant to turn their ideas into a workable ordinance.