The Chesterfield County Coordinating Council is meeting Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Chesterfield Family YMCA Conference Center, 344 East Boulevard, Chesterfield,
Candidates for the council’s Board of Directors will be announced.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office will discuss human trafficking and the drug epidemic.