All new development in Pageland will pay impact fees to offset how growth affects municipal services.
The Pageland Town Council approved the impact fees at a special meeting Tuesday (March 14) and the fees went into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Every new development, from a single new home to a new mom-and-pop store to shopping centers or new industries will pay the fees. The ordinance also provides a developer may negotiate an an agreement to provide specific service in lieu of paying impact fees. '
A capital improvements plan is required with the fees, detailing how the fees will be spent. As proposed, Pageland will collect more than $17 million in fees over 10 years.
Projects the town will fund include:
*two new neighborhood parks
*new police and fire facilities
*new 12-inch water and sewer mains.
The projects will serve new residents, businesses and industries.
The impact fees can be spent to hire new employees or on existing town service deficits as identified in a town-commission study.