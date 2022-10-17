Chesterfield County schools is revising its policy on student fights, creating what it hopes is a comprehensive policy that addresses all facets of the issue.
Starting Wednesday students who are determined to be involved in a fight, those filming a fight, those inciting a fight, or those involved in a gang fight, will be removed from school.
The student’s middle or high school principal will conduct an investigation of the incident.
The students involved will be escorted to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office where each student could be released to a parent, detained, or released to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.
After a hearing, the punishment for students violating the new policy is virtual school or alternative school for the remainder of the school year. Students will not return to the school where the fight happened.
All middle and high school administrators will be visiting each classroom to share this information with all students before Oct. 19th.
Superintendent of Schools Chan Anderson said the policy is not based on the number of fights, but the national trend of school violence.
Anderson did tell the school board that the number of fights in Chesterfield County middle and schools are projected to increase based on statistics.
In 2021 there were 115 fights at the four high schools.
There have been 54 fights in the high schools in the first quarter of school this year. The increase of 13 fights, projected over the entire school year, could result in 177 fights, Anderson said.
On the middle school level there 198 fights last school year. The projection for this year is 144.
That’s 313 recorded fights last year and 321 this year. The numbers are for fights at school. Not all school-related fights happen on school grounds.
Anderson said the school district “needs to break the pattern.”
If the number of school disruptions falls, “safety grows and student achievement can increase,” Anderson said.
To make the changes work the schools needs to maximize the consequences. That is one reason Anderson increased the number of people that could be penalized to include those who film a fight or incite one.
At the recent school board meeting, Anderson said the school principals will have a checklist to complete during the hearing. Among the questions will be is one of the participants “showing evidence of self defense,”
“If they are defending themselves it’s a totally different ball game,” Anderson said.
During last week’s school board meeting, board members suggested the policy could be expanded to cover behaviors that affect school safety, such as vandalism, drug use and bringing weapon to school. Anderson said some of those problem are included in the student handbook, but could be easily added to the new fight policy.