Several schools in the county celebrated Read Across America last week with different themed activities each day.
The event is held each year in March to help get children excited about reading.
National Read Across America Day is held March 2 each year to honor Dr. Seuss’s birthday. Dr. Seuss is one of the most beloved authors of children’s books.
A popular quote of Dr. Seuss was, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you will go.”
Some of the local schools’ themed activities included:
“Hats off to reading,” — children wore their favorite hats.
“Reading is relaxing,” — kids wore their favorite pajamas.
“Team up with a good book,” — favorite team shirts or jerseys were worn.
“Let’s hunt for books,” — camo gear was worn.
“Reading makes you wiser,” — students dressed like older adults.
“Reading gives you character,” — students dressed as their favorite book character.
“Reading makes us bright,” — bright or neon colors were worn.
“Reading is my Superpower,” — super hero shirts were worn.
“Read my shirt day,” — shirts with kind or encouraging words were worn.