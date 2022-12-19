Dear Santa,
I am 9 years old. I live in Jefferson, SC. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few good things I have done this year is helping my momma, watching peoples backs, being nice to every body. What I would most like for Christmas this yer is spencer fattler jersy and iphone 14 and bucket squad merch. I promise to leave a treat of cookies when you come to visit me on Christmas Eve. Please give Mrs. Claus a hug from me.
Love, Asa
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson, SC. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few of the good things I have done are give presents to the staff in school. Gave money to a poor man. Being a good friend. What I would like most for Christmas this year is a new lego x-wing, a Nintendo switch, the Shiloh collection. I promise to leave you a specil treat of cookies when you come not visit me on Christmas Eve. Please give Mrs. Clause a hug from me.
Your pal, John
Dear Santa,
I am 8 yeas old. I live in Jefferson SC. I have been trying to be good this year. A few of the good things I have done are listen in class. I have been responsible and I have been quiet in class. What I wold most like for Christmas this year is a Nintendo Switch, a water jug and a polypokit. I prommis to leave you a specher treet of ckooes and mik. When you come to my house on Christmas Eve. Please give Mrs. Claus a hug for me.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson, SC. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few of the good things I have done are, I was nice to my sisters, I sweeped my mom’s house, I opened the door for my papa. What I would most like for Christmas this year is a dig toy robot, a transformer toy, and a sonic toy. I promise to leave you a speciel treat of cookies when you come to visit me on Christmas Eve. Please give Mrs. Claus a hug from me.
Love, Koby
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I live Jefferson SC. I have trying to be very good this years. A few of the good thing I have done are using my manners, being a good friend. What I would most like for Christmas this year is a RC, PS5, and Nerf gun. I promise to leave you a special treat of cookies when you come to visit me Christmas Eve. Please give mrs. clause a hug for me.
Love, Jaylen
Dear Santa,
I am 9 years old. I live in Jefferson, SC. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few of the good things I have done are picking up miss tillers pen, loving on mama, raising my hand in class. What I would most like for Christmas this year is Nintendo swich, phone, flag. I promise to leave you a special treat of cookies when you come to visit me Christmas eve. Pease give mrs. claus a hug from me.
Love, Camden
Dear Santa,
I am 9 years old. I live in Pageland SC. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few of the good thing I have dom are help my mom clean up, give my friend something for her birthday. What I would most like for Christmas this year is a go-kart, clothing and a book bag. I promise to leave you a special treat of cookies when you come and visit me on Christmas eve. Please give Mrs. Clau a hug from me.
Love, Aniyah
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson, SC. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few of the good things I have done are helping Christian, helping miss Tiller and read books. What I would most like for Christmas this year is Lol dolls, my family and Barbie dolls. I promise to leave you a special treat of cookies when you come to visit me on Christmas Eve. Please give Mrs. Claus a hug from me.
Love, Airriona
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I live in Monroe NC. I have been trying to be very good this year a few of the good thigs I have done are I do my chores, I help my mom fold the clothes, I help my dad at work. I want a hoverboard. I want a four wheeler. I want a Lego set. I promise to leave a lot of cookies and milk when you come to visit me Christmas Eve. Please give Mrs. Claus a hug from me.
Love, Sebastian
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson, SC. I have been trying to be good. A few of the good thing I have done are feed the dog, watch my sibligs, help my sibligs. What I would most like for Christmas this year is baby doll, electric, barbie doll. I promise to leave a you a special treat of cookis when you vise me on Christmas eve. Please give ms. Claus a hug for me.
Love, Anthea
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson, SC. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few of the good things I have done are, do what I’m told, I help other people and I cleanup after my self. What I would most like for Christmas this year is a miko robot, a rainbow high girl doll, and a night light. I promise to leave you a special treat of cookies when you come visit me on Christmas eve. Please give mr. claus a hug from me.
Love, Baylee
Dear Santa,
I am 9 years old. I live in Jefferson, SC. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few good things I have done is help my moma take out the dishes. I helped my daddy clean up his house. I take care of my granma. What I should most for Christmas this year is a new iphone, a puppy, some new shoes. I promise I will leave a speachul treat for you cookeis and milk.
Love, Gabriell
Dear Santa,
I’m 8 years old. I live in Jefferson SC. I have been trying to be good this year. A few of the good things I have done are help my mom and dad, had good manners, and tried to be nice to my siblings. What I would most like for Christmas this year is madden 23, Miami Dophin cloths and a travel ball bat and 30 inch compusit. I promise to leave you a special treat of cookies when you come to vist me Chrismas Eve. Please give Mrs. Claus a hug for me.
Love, Major
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson SC. I have been good. I read books and being helpful to everyone. I also repaired Jase’s mask. I would want one Googol pley dollars, an iPhone and an entire hotel please times 1000,000,000,000 with a cherry on top give me presents.
Love, Gadiel
Dear Santa,
I am 9 years old. I live in Jefferson, S.C. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few of the good things I have done are use my manners, help peolp, and help my cousin. What I wold most like for hcristmas this year is a karaoke machine, nakles, and LOL doll. I promise to leave you a special treat of cookies when you come to visit me Christmis Eve. Please give Mrs. Claus a hug for me.
Love, Madison
Dear Santa,
I’m 9 years old. I live in Jefferson SC. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few thing thet I have done is do the dishes, I be nice to my class, feed my cat. What I would most like for Christmes is vr hedcpt, rc cars and instant snow. I promise to leve a special tret of cooke’s.
Love, Christian
Dear Santa,
I’m 8 years old. I live in Pageland. I have been trying to be good this year. A few good things I have done are clean my room, finish my work at school and go to bed on time.
What I would like for Christmas this year is clothes, tablet, a new Nintendo and toy cars.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson, SC. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few of the good things I have done are listin to my parents, listin to my teacher and clean my room.
What I would most like for Christmas this year is a PS5, a four wheeler and new clothes.
Love, Ayden
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson, SC. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few good things I have done are helping homless people, helping classmates and being nice to my teacher.
What I would like most for Christmas this year is new boots, buckle (need), cute outfits (want) and bracelet making stuff.
Love, Bristol
Dear Santa,
I am 9 years old. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few of the good things I have done are helping my brother, being good at school.
What I would like for Christmas this year is puppies and a kid magic pot, a robot sister and water park obstacle covres.
Love, Nevaeh
Dear Santa,
I am 9 years old. I live in Jefferson, SC. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few of the good things I have done are fix my dirt bike and helped my Daddy.
What I would like for Christmas this year are new shoes and a Nintendo.
Love, Ethan
Dear Santa,
I am 9 year’s old. I live in Jefferson SC. I have been trying to be good this year. A few good things I have done this year is helping my Mom, Baby Bro and Mawmaw.
What I want for Crismas are air Jordans, PS5 Xbox.
Braxton
Dear Santa,
I am 9. I live in Charaw. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few of the good things I done are being nice to people. I move the couch so my Mom can charge her phone. I help my sister with her addition.
What I would mostly like for Chrismess this year is a controller so I can play with my friend, some new shoes.
Love, Cameron
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few good things I have done are helping my sister, being nice, help Papa.
What I would most like for Chrismas are lan mawer and chicken and mony.
Love, Brody
Dear Santa,
I am nine years old. I have been trying to be very good. Things I have done are help Mom, share and clean.
What I would most like for Chirstmas this year is Air Pop, Xbo and stuffed Animals!
Love, Justin
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson SC. I have been trying to be good this year. A few of the good things I done are be quiet at school, go to bed when my mom tells me to, help feed my dog.
I would like most like for Christmas this year is Nerf drone, a Fortnite shirt.
Love, Gavin
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson SC. I have been very good this year. A few good things I have done are fed my dogs and gave them water. I woke up well on week days, and I was a good friend.
What I would like most this year is a new jacket, a new doll house, and a toy for my dogs.
Love, Luna
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson, SC. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few of the good things I have done are be very kind to othes. Helping my mom.
What I would like most for Cristmas this year is I need now tennis shoes very bad. I want a skatbrod. I want Slime so so bad.
Love, Aileen
Dear Santa,
I am 9 years old. I live in Jefferson, SC. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few of the good things I have done are go to school and work hard, help my family, and love God. I need love.
I want a Barbie home. I want two Barbies.
Love, Milania
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I live in Jefferson SC. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few of the good things I have done are I listin to my mommy sometimes. I help my grandma and sweep the classroom.
What I would most like for Chistmas this year are Nintendos with toys.
Love, Tanner
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. This year I have been nice. I am wishing to star in school.
From, Christopher
Dear Santa,
I am 7 and ¾ years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things i’m wishing for. A skate bord, a Gabby doll house, and a camera.
I will set out cookies for you.
Ashton
Dear Santa,
I am seven years old. This year I have been nice. These are one things I am wishing for. A little Gunball machine.
Love, Karsyn
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice.
Journey
Dear Sata,
I am 8 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for. A gimnast bem and a Hover Board and some Books.
I will Leve cooks and milk out
Love, Ayonna
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. These are thee things I am wishing for: I wish for an electric skate board, a bookbag. I wish for a Dog.
Love, Lauren
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. This year I have been nice. these are three things I am Wishing for Hover board and that my brothers would be nice to me and a I Phone.
Love, Baylee
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. This year I hae been nice. I would like to have a guitar, a Phonzoax box PS5.
Love, Harlow
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. This year I been nice. I will set out Cookis and Milk for you on Chrismis Eve.
Love, Nathan
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. This Year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for i Phone 14ana. Puppy an a Gumball machine. I will set out cookies an milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Love, Seth
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nice. I am 7 year old. These are what I wish for electric scooter and electric vesbp and a jnostick bror. I’ll set out cookies and milk for you.
Love, Chloe
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. This year I have been: naughty 35% nice 65% these are three things I am wishing for: an Emo pc robot, a robox gift card, more bigger Posea makers. I will set out cookies and milk for you.
Love, Chancenith
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. this year I have been nice. These three things I want is Pokemon cards, amore Pokemon card and poke balls.
From, Philip
Dear Santa,
I’m 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I’m wish for Lolols dresses.
Love, Jessi
Dear Santa,
Im 7 yeas old. I have been a good boy. I want a PS5 a frisbey and some shovs.
From, Thomas
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. Three things I am wishing for a tv, Pop its and baby dolls. I will set out cookies and milk for you.
From, Jana
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. This year I have been nice. these are three things I am wishing for, a yorky, a new phone, a tent. I will set out cookies and milk for you.
From, Jazaria
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. This year I have been: nice. These are three things I am wishing for: LoL teen book and food.
From, Eden
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things. I am whishing for I want a forwiller a trampulene a dirt bike.
From, Zayden
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I have ben nice. I want to be with family to get my cat treets, Hover Boad.
Love, Aria