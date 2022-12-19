Dear Santa,

I am 9 years old. I live in Jefferson, SC. I have been trying to be very good this year. A few good things I have done this year is helping my momma, watching peoples backs, being nice to every body. What I would most like for Christmas this yer is spencer fattler jersy and iphone 14 and bucket squad merch. I promise to leave a treat of cookies when you come to visit me on Christmas Eve. Please give Mrs. Claus a hug from me.

