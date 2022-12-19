Dear Santa,
I want a Hoverboard. I want a violin. I want a small real dirt bike with training wheels that goes 10 miles an hour. I want an army set with army men, army guns, army helicopters, army tanks, army trucks, army boats, and army missiles. And I want a real monster truck that has real wheels on it that goes 7 miles an hour. I want an army men puzzle. I want lots of Nerf guns and lots of Nerf bullets. And a bow and arrow Nerf gun. I want some fireworks too.
Love,
Beckham Altman
Dear Santa,
I want roller skates and a Rubix cube. I also want some pretty purple shirts, jackets, and pants. I really want some gloves for Christmas because I know it will be cold on Christmas Eve. I want 3 masks — a purple one, a pink one, and a blue one. I always wanted something very nice. I want a teddy bear and a dream catcher. And I really want some new glasses for my mom and my brother. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Savannah Boatwright
Dear Santa,
I want a Rubix cube. I want a skateboard park. I want a Mario track. I want Mario Cart guys too with Mario race cars. I want a Paw Patrol dinosaur truck. I want a toy Santa Claus. I want a marble trap too. I want a toy monster truck.
Love,
Weston Boswell
Dear Santa,
I love you! I want a camera for Christmas. Thank you, Santa!
Love,
Jayda Burch
Dear Santa,
I want a racing four-wheeler.
Love,
Willie Clyburn
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike and a drone. I want a grapple and hook too. That’s all!
Love,
Dalton Edwards
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL Camper.
Love,
Madison Gaddy
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie house that’s a little big but not too big. It has a pool that you can put water in. I want the Barbies to go with it. I want the pets to go with the Barbies too. I want a Grinch game with the things you pop. I want the Hungry Hippo game too. I want the book There was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Cactus. That’s all I want from you, Santa!
Love,
Paityn Griggs
Dear Santa,
I want some Legos and a bat tech bat-bot.
Love,
Hunter Helms
Dear Santa,
I want erasers, some stuffed animals, some Barbie sets, zoo toys, some fairy toys, and that’s it. Thank you, Santa!
Love,
Taylor Huntley
Dear Santa,
I want number blocks for Christmas.
Love,
William James
Dear Santa,
I want a ballerina with lipstick and earrings. I want a Barbie doll with a bathing suit. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Allison Kirby
Dear Santa,
I want a magic mixing set, a Barbie, a kitchen set, a bakery, a pizza set, and 2 markets. I love you, Santa!
Love,
Presley Stancil
Dear Santa,
I want a toy Lamborghini gold cop car. I want a little car you can ride in too. Please get my dad a Lamborghini. That’s probably all.
Love,
Jamison Steen
Dear Santa,
I want a remote-control dinosaur. I want a race track with cars. I want number blocks called dominoes. I want a toy monster truck for Christmas. And that’s all.
Love,
Cole Tucker
Dear Santa,
I want a remote-control crane. I want Magna-tiles. I want an outer space spaceship set. That’s all!
Love,
Finley White
Dear Santa,
I want a pool for me and my sisters. Ellie wants a dinosaur. Everly wants a stuffed cat. My mama really wants a dog. I want clothes for school. That’s all I want. I love you, Santa!
Love,
Korleigh Zearfoss
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I helped my mom with the trash. I want a PS5 and lankbox shop foxy.
Love, Lily-Ann
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I have hepd my mom and teacher. I hep mom do the dishes. I hep my teacher pek up the stuf dat she trop. How is yor efs? I want sum robucs. I need a aletrek totbrush.
Love, Damarion
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I hep Luke klen hes rum. I wot a sel fon and robot. I wot a nuw book.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
I have been good and I helpd my mom clene up the has. I want books a pool. I need new shos and new clos. How old are you?
Love, Jacob
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I hlt mom clen up. I want truck and sum nu earrings. And how gud is rudolph?
Love, Sarah
Dear Santa,
I have ben nice. I Let my brother slep in my bad. How is the efls? I ned a nuw pinslz and a diary. And a ifon and shuz.
Love, Elise
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I help get the trash up. I want a T ras and red toys. I need a new truck and new tuws. How old are you?
Love, Alex
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I hlp cam cook dinr. I want curling book vr hed sat. I need pans and food. Are the elfs being good?
Love, Ellie
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I hep my mama. I want a ice crem set. I need some ereing. How is Rudolph?
Love, Pearl
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I hellpd clene the hose. I want a head set with base ball games. I need new close and new shos. Witch randeer is your favrit?
Love, Logan
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I holp my mom and dad. I want xbox and a fon. I need sooz and sous. How is Doos?
Love, Jake
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I play wif my friends. I want a xbox and pach. I need a breag and cook. How r yor reindeer?
Love, Aydan
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I held Alex up win he fel in Pe. I want jugl bnoculrs. I need now clos and how is Dashr?
Love, Landaen
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I hpt my mom do lnjdry. I want a neu bik and a neu sitr. I like Rudolph. Who is ur favt? How is rudolph?
Love, Jantzen
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I ced my rom. I want swmeloz and brbez. I need yez and yes. How is Rudof doing?
Love, Ali Kate
Dear Santa,
I heave been nice. I help my dad woch the cloz. I ned a tobush. I want a huvr brd.
Love, Kyra
Dear Santa,
I have ben nice. I helt myt bruthr. I want a xbox. I want bob crds. I need nuw arar. I need a nuw been. Hal do you rid the slay?
Love, Holden
Dear Santa,
I bn nice. I hep my sistr kln hr rom. I want a ras car tak. I need nw pnsls.
Love, Presley
Dear Santa,
I hed my mom cled up. I hav been nice. I wot a dog. I need a bed. I wundr hal moma kathy is?
Love, Kolton
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I helped Amy pass cow on my pony. I want a NFR playset and cowboy toys. I need Rodeo Panse and tall socks. I want to know how Rudolph is doing?
Love, Case
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want a tow cat and adrkas. I need scrs.
Love, Alaina
Dear Santa,
How is your reindeer Doing Theis Christmas I will Lev cookies and milk. I Want a Xbox and I Want a drd bik.
Lve,
tegan Brumley
Dear Santa,
Haw is Rudolph I promis to be god to my sister haw are you you are the beit Santa I will hilp my mom and dad for you cud I plez hav a cat and brbe dall for christmas
Love,
Abi Maye
Dear santa,
How are You doing? MY elf chip did things that were vary crazy but I stil Love him! I want a fuji film cammr, a Barbi egg farm and that is it
Love,
CartEr Grace Wallace
Dear Santa,
how is the north pole going I want a new christmas Dres for christmas I oso want a kowul. How is mrs. Claus doing I bin soder good
Love,
Rosalee Faulk
Dear Santa,
I want a BaBe. has are you Doeg I Love Sata Santa do you wan milk and cookies.
Love,
Mackenzie Reeves
Dear Santa,
I want a boxsand I bin good how was your elves how are you and Mrs. Claus
Love,
Waylon Springer
Dear Santa,
I Ben a gooD boy I want a PC.
Love,
Jayden Washington-Paige
Dear Santa,
What Dus the North Pole look like I want a sonic and a spider man
Love,
Timber Gregory
Dear Santa,
I want a x Box. I want a camru. I want a fon. I want a Bat man tawr. I want a wil mostr Truk. I want a spidr man web suodr.
love,
Brantley Scott
Dear Santa,
hao are you dooing I want a noow dru sat ples fur chriStmaS.
Love,
Kimber Miller
Dear santa,
I want a toy car and a book
Love,
Eian Ratliff
Dear Santa,
on christmas I weL Lev You Milk and cookies fr christmas I want a LeJek skodr I hoP You canj get mi theat
Love,
Alana Brigman
Dear Santa,
I want a BarBe girls. I want a JoJo Doll! I waNT TO help you get priznts TO the kib
Love,
Mariah O’Neil
Dear Santa,
I have den good haw are the elves doing I want a Ben ten omliktcrks, a playsasin 4 with fortnite. is rudolph’s nose stil sining is MRS. Clas a BaBBy yet I well lev you cookes and milk.
love
Abel Varosky
Dear Santa,
I want a Tedd Ber. Me and My sister Have Ben pretty Good this year Me and My sister wood also like all the baby stuff this year. I will leve you cookies and milk. Your elves are so Funny. How is Mrs. Clas. Me and My sitser wood also like all the BerBe stoF too! How are the Reinbeer. Were is the North Pole. How is rudoph also. I love Christmas. and FamLy and everything and everyone and everybody Merry Christmas
Love,
Jordan Tucker
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want new PI5 and new watch and new Nintendo switch.
Love,
Erick Chavez-Giron
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a coloring set and a Captain America action figure and a toy dragon.
Love,
Lucas Eddins
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a Nintendo switch, a ipad, and a magic mixie.
Love,
Makennah Smith
Dear Santa,
For Chiristmas I want a puppy, a kittin and a football. I hope you have a great fly I love you.
With Love,
Julee Bouknight
Dear Santa,
I want a drums two drums toy car and toy bus and toy truck
With Love,
Jhiy’Heim Harrington
Dear Santa,
I want doll close. I want 10 ntondo games. I love you. I like your elfs. I don’t cer udaut the toys. I just car that it cam from the heard. I love you nething will chang that no mattr wat I did. No matr how old I am. Netheng wil stop me from loving you. You are the best. I love you so moch I have nevr seen you. But I no you are wilee cool. I love you so so moch. You are the best.
With Love,
Kaydan Griggs
Dear Santa,
I hop you are saf Santa. I wot a wochs. A now room setr. I pay thse and dade riick wih sum dipus ibuch nvclos a babe dol an with a boy wacing cat that can meyow wiyhs um atres and a code
With Love,
Nevaeh Helms
Dear Santa,
Can I have a huvrbord and a baby bodl and I weat a close and shoos and I weat a stufe animal and I weat a makup tabl and I weat maku.
With Love,
Allie Allen
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a safe trip. What I will want for Chirstmas is a soccer ball and a nerf Minecraft bow and a electric scooter and a Tennessee bobble head and sorry sliders.
With Love,
Mark Hair
Dear Santa,
Comet is my favrite reendeer. I want a ps4 a Clemson hoody a skooder a atlanta braves jersey and a BB gun with a scope 3 13000 vbucks cards.
With Love,
Hunter Hendrix
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait for christams. Can I plaes get some legos, a 14,000 Robucks, Gamecoks hody, a suff big Buddy, a puppy and a suff puppy, skech book, a suff horse, anuder 10 Gamecoks jersey, cursive note book and snow. Have a good flit.
With Love,
Emma Stegall
Dear Santa,
I wot a Hoverboard for Kresmus I rile wot my ksin bak I rile wot to si my tetr on kresmus.
With Love,
Aleah Ricketts
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a safe trip. And Santa all I whant for chrismas is a big hoola hoop and tickits to go somewere like to go ride a rolackster and I want a noow gum ball mushine and a toy watch And I want a noo ana baby doll. And a card so I can go play at the chrampalen park. And I want a huverbord. I wish you a happy holadays to all. And I want a elechriscooder.
With Love,
Georgia Campbell
Dear Santa,
I like your randir. for Christmas I wat a BB gan and mir air hocard board forwith and anocls and som gaems for my xbox.
With Love,
Jaxton Butcher
Dear Santa,
I’m not shre what I want. I’ll be happy with what you will give me. I hope I leave you some milk and cookies.
With Love,
Leighton Todd
Dear Santa,
I will make shore that we make enuf cookies for you. and I won’t for chrismas a battleship. and a nerf gun and a big buckit of army men and a hot will race track and a nuther helicopter that’s army.
With Love,
Riggs Brock
Dear Santa,
I know you are very besy this yeare will whatever you thik I wod like.
With Love,
Emma Deese
Deer Santa,
You are the best! I want a deer blind. I also need a fake doe. I also need a cowhorn. I already have a buck. I also need a gun. I also need a deer mant for the wol. Please give Jesus a present. He is so good to us!
Love,
Luke Jordan
Dear Santa,
I want a gold fish for cremes and a jrsey fum a NFL tem. And a big ball set. Have a good cremse.
With Love,
Abram Rollins