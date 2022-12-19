Dear Santa,

I want a Hoverboard. I want a violin. I want a small real dirt bike with training wheels that goes 10 miles an hour. I want an army set with army men, army guns, army helicopters, army tanks, army trucks, army boats, and army missiles. And I want a real monster truck that has real wheels on it that goes 7 miles an hour. I want an army men puzzle. I want lots of Nerf guns and lots of Nerf bullets. And a bow and arrow Nerf gun. I want some fireworks too.

