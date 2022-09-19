Chesterfield County sheriff’s deputies deployed their Tasers to stop two Sept. 10 incidents, one in Jefferson, one in Pageland.
Deputies responded to a call from a resident on West Elizabeth Street, alleging a man had fired a weapon toward her property.
When deputies approached a neighboring property, they found Jonathan T. Miller, 28. When they identified themselves as deputies, Miller allegedly pulled a handgun from his waist, according to a Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office report.
Miller allegedly did not comply with commands from the deputy to put the gun down and get on the ground.
Miller allegedly put the gun back in his waist.
When Miller allegedly reached to his right side as if he was going to grab his gun, a deputy used his Taser.
According to the report, Miller said he did shoot the gun and “that he was going to keep shooting his gun, no one can stop him.”
Miller was arrested for pointing and presenting a firearm. At the time of the arrest, Miller had two handguns on him, according to the report.
In Pageland, deputies responded to a verbal dispute on the 300 block of Edisto Street.
Deputies attempted to detain Tony E. Little, 58. According to the report, Little attempted to flee on foot. Little allegedly assaulted one of the deputies. The deputy then deployed his Taser.
Little was charged with wounding a police officer while resisting arrest, bond $5,000 personal recognizance; and giving false information to law enforcement, $500 personal recognizance bond.
In other reports:
Rodger Clifton Griggs, 52, of the 100 block of Laney Road, Cheraw, was charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, $5,000 personal recognizance bond on each charge; kidnapping, a $10,000 personal recognizance bond; and criminal sexual conduct with a minor, $10,000 personal recognizance bond, for a Sept. 10 incident.
- Dustin W. Gainey, 31, of the l00 block of Lawrence Circle, McBee, was arrested Sept. 12 following an early-morning, high-speed chase in the Hartsville area of Chesterfield County.
According to a sheriff’s office report, Gainey jumped from a moving car on a driveway off Martha Lane.
Deputies removed three passengers from the car.
A deputy handcuffed Gainey. While the deputies were working to free the passengers, Gainey ran from the scene.
A dog team and a SLED helicopter could not locate Gainey.
Deputies received a call from the Darlington County Sheriff’s office, stating Gainey was in a camper. Deputies took Gainey to McLeod Health Cheraw for injuries and then took him to the Chesterfield County Detention Center.
- Brittany L. Byrd, 33, of the 5000 block of Middendorf Road was arrested Sept. 14 on two drug charges, each a $5,000 surety bond; resisting arrest, a $2,000 surety bond; and being a wanted person.
When Byrd tried to flee, deputies advised her they would use their Tasers on her.
Byrd ran back into the house. According to the report, a deputy kicked in the front door. Byrd allegedly tried to hit the deputy, who “assisted” Byrd to the ground and put her in handcuffs.
A search of Byrd’s pocket book found heroin, morphine tablets and oxycodine, according to the report.
- A 17 year-old juvenile offender was arrested Sept. 14 following a fight at Central High School. The juvenile was charged with assault and battery in the third degree.
- Montrell D. Bennett, 22, of the 2000 block of Richardson Drive, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intend to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Bond on the trafficking charges was $50,000 each. Bonds on the other charges were $5,000, except the possession of a stolen pistol charge where bond was set at $2,000.
The charges were the result of an investigation by the SWAT team of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and Chesterfield County sheriff’s deputies.
The search found 4.7 grams of a white powdery substance, 13.2 grams of tablets, a bag of 32 tablets, and two handguns.