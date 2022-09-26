Two Central students were charged with assault and battery in the third degree following a Sept. 12 incident at the school.
According the sheriff’s office report, there was a fight involving three female students at the end of the school day. The fight was broken up by other students and teachers.
The fight was caught on school security cameras, according to the report.
Sheriff’s deputies had to use spike strips to stop a Sept. 17 high-speed chase on U.S. 1 and its intersection with Middendorf Road. Deputies were pursuing a 17-year-old driver. During the chase, the deputies recorded speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to a sheriff’s office report.
The juvenile was charged with speeding, failure to stop for blue lights and unlawful carry of a pistol.