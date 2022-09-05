The developers of 197 acres at the corner of U.S. 601 and Laney Road want to decrease the required residential lot widths from 50 to 45 feet.
Fairview Development Group has applied for a variance with Pageland’s Board of Zoning Appeals.
According to its application, the “size of the property and the ability to access regional roadways presents a unique opportunity to offer a variety of home/lot options and price-points with the community, which is limited by the 50-foot width minimum.”
The Board of Zoning Appeals will consider the request at a Sept. 20 meeting at town hall.
When the town council annexed the land, the developers presented plans for single-family residences, as well as townhomes. The front portion of the property would be developed commercially.
Initial plans called for 671 single-family and townhouse units.
By reducing the lot width the developer could gain one more lot for every 10 residential lots, resulting in more housing density.
The width between each home would remain at 15 feet.
The variance would not apply to the proposed townhomes.
The Board of Zoning Appeals must make five “findings of fact” to approve a variance.
The board must find:
The applicant can appeal the board’s decision to the state appeals court.